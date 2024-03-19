NewsVideos
videoDetails

Elvish Yadav Arrest: Watch Exclusive Interview of Elvish's Parents

Sonam|Updated: Mar 19, 2024, 06:56 PM IST
YouTube star Elvish Yadav is in judicial custody these days. On March 17, Noida Police arrested Elvish Yadav after interrogation and sent him to jail. He is accused of supplying poisonous snake and poison in the rave party. Watch Exclusive Interview of Elvish's Parents

