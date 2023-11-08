trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2685612
Elvish Yadav Breaking: Noida Police interrogates YouTuber Elvish Yadav

|Updated: Nov 08, 2023, 10:32 AM IST
Elvish Yadav Breaking: YouTuber Elvish Yadav involved in rave party and snake venom trade in NoidaNoida Police has interrogated him. Earlier, in the case of snake venom trade, Sector 49 police of Noida, including Rahul Yadav, 6 people were arrested.. Some time ago Rajasthan Police had detained Elvish Yadav.. and released him after interrogation. After FIR was registered in Noida in the case of rave party and snake venom trade, Elvish Yadav gave clarification and declared himself innocent.
