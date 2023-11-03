trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2683775
Elvish Yadav News:Elvish Yadav accused of framing himself

|Updated: Nov 03, 2023, 07:38 PM IST
Elvish Yadav News: Noida: FIR has been registered against six people including Elvish Yadav in the snake poison case in Uttar Pradesh. Arrested The accused were produced before Surajpur Court, the court has sent all five accused to judicial custody for 14 days. Noida Police has registered a case against Bigg Boss fame Elvish Yadav. Let us tell you that this morning the news came that Elvish Yadav organizes rave parties in which foreign girls are invited.
