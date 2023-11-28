trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2693154
NewsVideos
videoDetails

"Emotive Experience ..Struck By Beauty": Dev Diwali Festival Captivate Envoys And Delegates In Varanasi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 28, 2023, 05:10 PM IST
Fireworks adorned the sky at the Namo Ghat of Varanasi on the occasion of Dev Diwali on Nov 27. The ghats were transformed into a celestial haven, illuminated with 21 lakh earthen lamps
Follow Us

All Videos

Uttarkashi Rescue Update: 41 ambulances deployed at the tunnel gate
Play Icon27:22
Uttarkashi Rescue Update: 41 ambulances deployed at the tunnel gate
Kashi Glows With Glory On Dev Diwali, Fireworks Light Up The Sky Of Uttar Pradesh
Play Icon5:37
Kashi Glows With Glory On Dev Diwali, Fireworks Light Up The Sky Of Uttar Pradesh
Play Icon1:57
"Great fortune for me...", Prime Minister Modi Participates In The Koti Deepotsavam In Hyderabad
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Update: Arnold Dix's Baukhnag puja before 'GOOD NEWS'
Play Icon4:57
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Update: Arnold Dix's Baukhnag puja before 'GOOD NEWS'
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Update: 41 ambulances deployed at the tunnel gate
Play Icon19:25
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Update: 41 ambulances deployed at the tunnel gate

Trending Videos

Uttarkashi Rescue Update: 41 ambulances deployed at the tunnel gate
play icon27:22
Uttarkashi Rescue Update: 41 ambulances deployed at the tunnel gate
Kashi Glows With Glory On Dev Diwali, Fireworks Light Up The Sky Of Uttar Pradesh
play icon5:37
Kashi Glows With Glory On Dev Diwali, Fireworks Light Up The Sky Of Uttar Pradesh
play icon1:57
"Great fortune for me...", Prime Minister Modi Participates In The Koti Deepotsavam In Hyderabad
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Update: Arnold Dix's Baukhnag puja before 'GOOD NEWS'
play icon4:57
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Update: Arnold Dix's Baukhnag puja before 'GOOD NEWS'
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Update: 41 ambulances deployed at the tunnel gate
play icon19:25
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Update: 41 ambulances deployed at the tunnel gate