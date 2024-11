videoDetails

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Nov 11, 2024, 09:16 AM IST

Prime Minister will address BJP workers today before voting in Maharashtra assembly elections...will give 'Modi Mantra' in 'Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot' program...AIMIM chief Owaisi lashed out at BJP from Sambhajinagar town of Maharashtra...hit back at Fadnavis's vote jihad statement...said in a democracy everyone has the right to ask for votes and express their views.