Encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam, 3 soldiers martyred

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 05, 2023, 07:32 AM IST
An encounter took place between security forces and terrorists in Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Three soldiers have been martyred in this encounter.

