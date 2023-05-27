NewsVideos
videoDetails

Encounter starts between naxalites and police in kanker

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 27, 2023, 11:24 AM IST
Chhattisgarh BREAKING: There is news of an encounter between the Naxalites and the police in Kanker, Chhattisgarh, it is being told that during the search operation, the Naxalites fired on the security forces, in which a Naxalite and a security force soldier were injured

