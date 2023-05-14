NewsVideos
Encounter starts in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 14, 2023, 12:14 PM IST
Encounter has started in Andwan Sagaram area of Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir. Kashmir Zone Police said that police and security forces are engaged in the operation.

