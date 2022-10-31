NewsVideos

Entertainment: Ananya steals hearts in her pink birthday dress in Mumbai

Oct 31, 2022
B-Town eye candy Ananya Panday turned 24 and celebrated her birthday in Mumbai. The birthday girl looked absolutely gorgeous in her pink dress. Several Bollywood A-listers were spotted at the actor’s birthday party. Bollywood’s latest crush Aryan Khan also made an appearance and stole the hearts in his casual look. His funky t-shirt surely stole the show. Rising actor Shanaya Kapoor made her fans drool as she attended the party in a denim jumpsuit. Shanaya looked pretty and posed for the paparazzi before leaving. Bollywood hunk Siddhant Chaturvedi was also captured at the birthday party. The actor made many hearts melt as he gracefully posed with his cute fans.

