Entertainment: Bollywood divas grab attention in style

|Updated: Nov 03, 2022, 02:00 PM IST
B-Town crush Janhvi Kapoor grabbed attention in her classy ethnics at the airport. Janhvi in white, looked like a shiny pearl as she posed for the cameras. Fitness queen Malaika Arora was snapped in pink outside her yoga class. Malaika’s outfit further enhanced her figure as she walked the street like in ramp. Bollywood superstar Priyanka Chopra is back in India after 3 long years. The actor in white absolutely slayed in outfit as she posed for the paparazzi outside her new store. Actor Rakul Singh made the fans drool over her looks in Mumbai. The baby-faced actor looked cute in her printed summer dress.

