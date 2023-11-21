trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2690684
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Environment Minister Gopal Rai explains 5 Big Factors of Increasing Pollution

|Updated: Nov 21, 2023, 03:12 PM IST
In Zee News' special event named 'Hawa Badlenge', Zee News raised the issue of increasing pollution in Delhi. During the event, Zee News' anchor Shobhana Yadav had an exclusive conversation with Environment Minister Gopal Rai. During the interview, Environment Minister explained 5 big factors of increasing pollution.
Follow Us

All Videos

Mallikarjun Kharge makes huge remark on PM Modi
Play Icon4:13
Mallikarjun Kharge makes huge remark on PM Modi
Breaking: Madhepura DM's speeding car crushed four people, one injured
Play Icon3:27
Breaking: Madhepura DM's speeding car crushed four people, one injured
UP ATS makes big disclosure in Aligarh Module of ISIS
Play Icon2:33
UP ATS makes big disclosure in Aligarh Module of ISIS
Rajasthan Congress Releases Election Manifesto for upcoming Assembly Elections
Play Icon4:4
Rajasthan Congress Releases Election Manifesto for upcoming Assembly Elections
Halal Products Ban: Investigation of Halal certification case given to STF
Play Icon11:53
Halal Products Ban: Investigation of Halal certification case given to STF

Trending Videos

Mallikarjun Kharge makes huge remark on PM Modi
play icon4:13
Mallikarjun Kharge makes huge remark on PM Modi
Breaking: Madhepura DM's speeding car crushed four people, one injured
play icon3:27
Breaking: Madhepura DM's speeding car crushed four people, one injured
UP ATS makes big disclosure in Aligarh Module of ISIS
play icon2:33
UP ATS makes big disclosure in Aligarh Module of ISIS
Rajasthan Congress Releases Election Manifesto for upcoming Assembly Elections
play icon4:4
Rajasthan Congress Releases Election Manifesto for upcoming Assembly Elections
Halal Products Ban: Investigation of Halal certification case given to STF
play icon11:53
Halal Products Ban: Investigation of Halal certification case given to STF
hawa badlenge,hawa badlenge zee news,hawa badlenge delhi pollution,Zee News Show,zee news show hawa badlenge,Gopal Rai,gopal rai on pollution,gopal rai on delhi pollution,Gopal Rai Delhi Minister,Environment Minister,Environment Minister Gopal Rai,Delhi pollution,delhi pollution news today,Delhi AQI,delhi aqi today,delhi aqi news,Delhi air pollution,delhi air pollution today news,Air pollution,air pollution in delhi news,factors of air pollution,