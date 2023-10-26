trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2680118
Equipped with bombs, rockets and missiles...Hamas prepared 'underground tunnel

|Updated: Oct 26, 2023, 10:29 AM IST
Israel-Hamas War Update: To avoid Israeli attacks in Gaza Strip, Hamas has prepared an 'underground tunnel'. Whose video has surfaced. It is claimed that Hamas had used this tunnel in the October 7 terrorist attack. This underground tunnel of Hamas is equipped with bomb-rocket and missile.
Turkey came forward in support of Hamas, said- 'Hamas is a patriotic organization
play icon4:2
Turkey came forward in support of Hamas, said- 'Hamas is a patriotic organization
Netanyahu said that our objective is to free the hostages
play icon7:43
Netanyahu said that our objective is to free the hostages
Top 25 News Related to Israel Hamas War
play icon4:13
Top 25 News Related to Israel Hamas War
Top News Today: 100 big news today
play icon9:10
Top News Today: 100 big news today
Horrific firing in America 22 people have Died and 60 people have been injured
play icon4:40
Horrific firing in America 22 people have Died and 60 people have been injured

