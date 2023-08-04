trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2644659
Every child of India will watch the ASI survey in Gyanvapi!

|Updated: Aug 04, 2023, 04:42 PM IST
Supreme Court On Gyanvapi ASI Survey: The Hindu side has presented an argument in the Supreme Court regarding Gyanvapi. In this argument, it has been said on behalf of the Hindu side that there should be live streaming of the ASI survey to be held in Gyanvapi.

Supreme Court's big comment on ASI survey! 'Will not interfere in the matter'
play icon7:32
Supreme Court's big comment on ASI survey! 'Will not interfere in the matter'
Delhi-Bound Indigo Flight Makes Emergency Landing At Patna Airport, Bihar
play icon1:25
Delhi-Bound Indigo Flight Makes Emergency Landing At Patna Airport, Bihar
play icon1:12
"Modi Surname Case Is To Shut Rahul Gandhi's Voice" Congress Leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
Former US President Donald Trump pleads not guilty, next hearing on August 28
play icon2:0
Former US President Donald Trump pleads not guilty, next hearing on August 28
"Want to thank all security forces…" Family relieved after rescue of missing Army Jawan by J&K Police
play icon3:21
"Want to thank all security forces…" Family relieved after rescue of missing Army Jawan by J&K Police

