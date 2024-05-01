Advertisement
'Every Indian wants to join Modi sena', says 'Anupama' fame actress Rupali Ganguly

|Updated: May 01, 2024, 03:46 PM IST
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Before the Lok Sabha elections, actress and TV serial 'Anupama' fame Rupali Ganguly joined BJP. After joining BJP, he praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She said that I joined BJP because I want to contribute to the path of development shown by PM Modi.

