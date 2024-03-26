Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

‘Every woman has dignity’, Kangana Ranaut's reply to Supriya Shrinate

Sonam|Updated: Mar 26, 2024, 04:28 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Kangana Ranaut on Supriya Shrinate: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has reached Delhi. Will meet JP Nadda this evening. And Kangana has given a big statement on the controversy. Let us tell you that there has been an uproar over the alleged remarks of Supriya Shrinet. BJP has made Kangana Ranaut its Lok Sabha candidate from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. Kangana has given a befitting reply to Supriya's alleged comment.

All Videos

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Dilip Ghosh makes 'controversial remarks' against Mamata Banerjee
Play Icon01:51
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Dilip Ghosh makes 'controversial remarks' against Mamata Banerjee
Viral Video: People Shocked By 'Eno Washing Powder' Color Removing Desi Hack, Trends With 1.1 Million Views
Play Icon01:48
Viral Video: People Shocked By 'Eno Washing Powder' Color Removing Desi Hack, Trends With 1.1 Million Views
Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Modi will hold rally in Meerut for Arun Govil
Play Icon04:09
Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Modi will hold rally in Meerut for Arun Govil
Pashupati Paras takes big decision ahead of Lok Sabha Election
Play Icon00:43
Pashupati Paras takes big decision ahead of Lok Sabha Election
How fit film stars are for politics?
Play Icon05:07
How fit film stars are for politics?

Trending Videos

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Dilip Ghosh makes 'controversial remarks' against Mamata Banerjee
play icon1:51
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Dilip Ghosh makes 'controversial remarks' against Mamata Banerjee
Viral Video: People Shocked By 'Eno Washing Powder' Color Removing Desi Hack, Trends With 1.1 Million Views
play icon1:48
Viral Video: People Shocked By 'Eno Washing Powder' Color Removing Desi Hack, Trends With 1.1 Million Views
Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Modi will hold rally in Meerut for Arun Govil
play icon4:9
Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Modi will hold rally in Meerut for Arun Govil
Pashupati Paras takes big decision ahead of Lok Sabha Election
play icon0:43
Pashupati Paras takes big decision ahead of Lok Sabha Election
How fit film stars are for politics?
play icon5:7
How fit film stars are for politics?