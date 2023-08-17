trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2650039
Everything got destroyed in the blink of an eye..this VIDEO will bring tears to your eyes

Aug 17, 2023
How the mountain cracked and a dreadful scene of devastation engulfed... The beautiful mountain was seen breaking into pieces. All possible help is being provided to the people. Relief and rescue work is going on in the area. How terrible the situation has become in Himachal Pradesh due to rains and landslides.

Pakistan Christians Attacked, 5 Churches In Vandalized After Christian Family Accused Of Blasphemy
play icon2:11
Pakistan Christians Attacked, 5 Churches In Vandalized After Christian Family Accused Of Blasphemy
Why the destruction came in Himachal got 'DECODE'
play icon7:54
Why the destruction came in Himachal got 'DECODE'
Look at the devastation seen in the mandi of Himachal Pradesh
play icon3:24
Look at the devastation seen in the mandi of Himachal Pradesh
Watch: Ranveer Singh sings 'Brown Munde' at AP Dhillon's event
play icon0:19
Watch: Ranveer Singh sings 'Brown Munde' at AP Dhillon's event
India's First-Ever Visually Impaired Women's Cricket Team flies with Vistara Airlines
play icon0:46
India's First-Ever Visually Impaired Women's Cricket Team flies with Vistara Airlines

