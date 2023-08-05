trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2645126
Evidence of 'Mahadev' found in front of Muslim side's lawyers

|Updated: Aug 05, 2023, 06:24 PM IST
Gyanvapi ASI Survey Updated: Today is the second day of the ongoing ASI survey in Gyanvapi. This survey continued even after lunch. Survey has been done today in front of 5 lawyers of the Muslim side. Muslim side's lawyer Mumtaz said that he is satisfied with the survey.

