Evidence of temple found in ASI survey!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 06, 2023, 09:00 AM IST
Today is the third day of ASI's survey in Gyanvapi. After the second day's survey, the Hindu side claims that Hindu symbols and broken idols of deities have been found in the premises.

