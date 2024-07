videoDetails

'Evil beast...'says TMC MLA on Woman thrashed street in Bengal

| Updated: Jul 01, 2024, 07:24 AM IST

Opposition is attacking Mamata Banerjee after a video of a woman being beaten up on the road went viral. A horrific video has surfaced of a man beating up two people, including a woman, in front of a crowd on the road. The TMC MLA has given an absurd statement on this.