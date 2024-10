videoDetails

Ex cricketer Azharuddin summoned by ED in money laundering case

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 03, 2024, 11:56 AM IST

ED summons former cricketer Azharuddin. ED called Azharuddin for questioning. ED summons in money laundering case. Case of misuse of funds in the association. Case of embezzlement of Rs 20 crore. Azharuddin has to appear before ED today.