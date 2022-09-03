NewsVideos

Ex-Defence Minister AK Antony says, INS Vikrant will protect India’s trade through seas

Formed Defence Minister of India AK Antony on September 02 referring to the commissioning of INS Vikrant said that the aircraft carrier will protect India’s trade through seas. Speaking to ANI, Antony said, “This is great moment for Indians. Now Indian Navy has 2 aircraft carriers which will strengthen power of Indian Navy. This security will protect our trade through seas. The govt can now begin construction of another aircraft carrier.”

|Updated: Sep 03, 2022, 06:20 PM IST
