Exclusive conversation with Yogesh Saini who decorates Delhi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 08, 2023, 05:14 PM IST
Correspondent Brahm Prakash Dubey spoke exclusively to Yogesh Saini, who decorated Delhi's flyovers with his art. Yogesh Saini said that we made artwork on the pillars of the flyover by taking the Madhubani art of Maithili region.
