trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2699970
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Exclusive Interview: "Film Is About Alcoholism" Star Cast Of ‘Dry Day’ On Film | Saurabh Shukla

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 17, 2023, 06:10 PM IST
Follow Us
The star cast of the upcoming movie ‘Dry Day’ spoke about the film in an exclusive interview. The Writer and Director of the movie Saurabh Shukla spoke about the message of the film and said that the story revolves around alcoholism and its effects on individuals.

All Videos

President Murmu Meets Oman's Sultan Amidst Presence Of PM Modi And VP Dhankhar | Rashtrapati Bhavan
Play Icon3:37
President Murmu Meets Oman's Sultan Amidst Presence Of PM Modi And VP Dhankhar | Rashtrapati Bhavan
Instagram Influencer Priya Singh Alleged Boyfriend Ashwajit Gaikwad Puts Her Life In Danger Of Dying
Play Icon5:32
Instagram Influencer Priya Singh Alleged Boyfriend Ashwajit Gaikwad Puts Her Life In Danger Of Dying
Hindu Americans Organise Rally To Celebrate Ram Mandir's
Play Icon1:9
Hindu Americans Organise Rally To Celebrate Ram Mandir's "Pran Pratishtha" | Vishwa Hindu Parishad
Play Icon5:0
"Change Funeral Culture Of Terrorists" Bipin Rawat's Warning To Terrorists Echoed By Amit Shah
Cabinet Ministers Decisions for MP, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan Expected Today
Play Icon4:56
Cabinet Ministers Decisions for MP, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan Expected Today

Trending Videos

President Murmu Meets Oman's Sultan Amidst Presence Of PM Modi And VP Dhankhar | Rashtrapati Bhavan
play icon3:37
President Murmu Meets Oman's Sultan Amidst Presence Of PM Modi And VP Dhankhar | Rashtrapati Bhavan
Instagram Influencer Priya Singh Alleged Boyfriend Ashwajit Gaikwad Puts Her Life In Danger Of Dying
play icon5:32
Instagram Influencer Priya Singh Alleged Boyfriend Ashwajit Gaikwad Puts Her Life In Danger Of Dying
Hindu Americans Organise Rally To Celebrate Ram Mandir's
play icon1:9
Hindu Americans Organise Rally To Celebrate Ram Mandir's "Pran Pratishtha" | Vishwa Hindu Parishad
play icon5:0
"Change Funeral Culture Of Terrorists" Bipin Rawat's Warning To Terrorists Echoed By Amit Shah
Cabinet Ministers Decisions for MP, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan Expected Today
play icon4:56
Cabinet Ministers Decisions for MP, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan Expected Today