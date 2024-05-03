Advertisement
Two Women Punch Each-Other In Agra School, Video Goes Viral

Bhavya Singh|Updated: May 03, 2024, 03:41 PM IST
In the shocking event shown in the video, two ladies fight and struggle with one another, almost ripping their garments in the process. Their yells about manners reverberate in the background of the mayhem. Another employee steps in to try to cool down up the physical fight as it gets more heated. Still, the tensions are high, and when one of the ladies advances toward the door, the other dives at her, deepening the battle. The video, which was posted internet by user @Gharkekalesh, sparked rumors and worry. The caption states that the incident produced injuries to the teacher, and the principal responded by sending in an action against her less senior colleague.

