Exclusive Interview: Hema Malini Mathura gave statement before consecration in Ayodhya

|Updated: Jan 03, 2024, 02:22 PM IST
Hema Interview Exclusive Interview: BJP MP from Mathura, Hema Malini, in an exclusive conversation with Zee Media, said that a lot of good things will be seen in the Mathura survey. Regarding the establishment of Lord Ram's temple in Ayodhya, MP Malini said that this moment It is very important for them. MP Hema Malini said in a special conversation with Zee Media that the previous governments did not pay attention to this, just as Tulsidas ji had mentioned Ayodhya, no attention was paid to it. Hema Malini said that she will give a presentation on her Mirabai in Ayodhya on January 17.

