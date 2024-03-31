Advertisement
exclusive interview of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

Sonam|Updated: Mar 31, 2024, 01:04 AM IST
Amidst the preparations for the Lok Sabha elections, Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had a special conversation with Zee News. In this interview, S Jaishankar answered many big questions from Indian politics to foreign policy.

