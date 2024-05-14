Advertisement
Exclusive interview of Tejashwi Yadav on Zee News

Sonam|Updated: May 14, 2024, 08:20 PM IST
RJD President Tejashwi Yadav gave a special conversation to Zee News. During this, Tejashwi Yadav fiercely targeted PM Narendra Modi and BJP. Also, Tejashwi Yadav claimed the victory of India Alliance in the Lok Sabha elections. Watch, exclusive interview of Tejashwi Yadav.

