Exclusive Interview with head of APEC Volvo Nick Connor | Zee News English

|Updated: Feb 14, 2023, 09:49 PM IST
Exclusive Interview with head of APEC Volvo Nick Connor | Zee News English Nick Connor is currently Head of Volvo Cars’ Asia Pacific region, which totals 12 national markets including Australia, NZ, Japan, Korea, Thailand, Malaysia, and India. Nick Connor's role involves guiding the strategic direction of the APEC region and each individual market and then ensuring that we have the right resources and products available to optimise the potential volume and profit in those markets.

