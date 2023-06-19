NewsVideos
Exclusive Interview with Lord Dominic Johnson, UK Minister Of State, Department For Business & Trade

|Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 08:00 PM IST
At the London Tech Week 2023, PM Rishi Sunak announced to make The UK technology capital of the world. In an exclusive interview to Zee News, Lord Dominic Johnson, UK Minister Of State, Department For Business & Trade tells us how this technology push can help India-UK tech and auto corridor towards global dominance.

