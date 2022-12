videoDetails

EXCLUSIVE: Interview with the forensic expert on Aftab’s polygraph test and Shraddha’s murder

| Updated: Dec 09, 2022, 11:35 PM IST

Aftab Poonewala was infamy shot for killing and chopping his live-in partner Shraddha. In his polygraph test has allegedly admitted to the killing of his girlfriend Shraddha Walkar EXCLUSIVE interview with the forensic expert on Aftab’s polygraph test and Shraddha’s murder. Psychology Expert Decodes Aftab's Polygraph.