Exercise going on between India and Oman ends

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 27, 2024, 02:40 PM IST
The military exercise going on between India and Oman has now ended. In this military exercise held in Mahajan Field Firing Range, the soldiers of both the countries carried out many important operations. This military exercise going on between the two countries has been named Al Najah and 60-60 soldiers from both the countries took part in it. This military exercise has been going on since the year 2015. And the purpose of this military exercise is to increase the joint military capability between the two countries.

