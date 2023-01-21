videoDetails

EXPLAINED: Germany stalls tanks for Ukraine; What is the Leopard 2, and why does Ukraine want it?

| Updated: Jan 21, 2023, 06:20 PM IST

Despite rising pressure from NATO and Kyiv to increase military help ahead of a potential Russian spring onslaught, Germany failed to secure an agreement with its main Western allies on supplying Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. The attitude will disappoint Ukraine's military, at least for the time being, and comes after days of conversations between the US, other Western partners, and Berlin that ended in anticlimax on Friday. EXPLAINED: Germany stalls tanks for Ukraine; What is the Leopard 2, and why does Ukraine want it?