NewsVideos
videoDetails

EXPLAINED: Germany stalls tanks for Ukraine; What is the Leopard 2, and why does Ukraine want it?

|Updated: Jan 21, 2023, 06:20 PM IST
Despite rising pressure from NATO and Kyiv to increase military help ahead of a potential Russian spring onslaught, Germany failed to secure an agreement with its main Western allies on supplying Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. The attitude will disappoint Ukraine's military, at least for the time being, and comes after days of conversations between the US, other Western partners, and Berlin that ended in anticlimax on Friday. EXPLAINED: Germany stalls tanks for Ukraine; What is the Leopard 2, and why does Ukraine want it?

All Videos

Who is Egypt’s Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, India’s Republic Day Chief Guest?
Who is Egypt’s Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, India’s Republic Day Chief Guest?
Due to snowfall on mountains, temperature reached minus
9:58
Due to snowfall on mountains, temperature reached minus
Bageshwar Dham: Baba's divine court set up in Raipur, watch live investigation of Zee News
3:14
Bageshwar Dham: Baba's divine court set up in Raipur, watch live investigation of Zee News
Jammu Narwal blast: 2 blasts in Jammu within about 20 minutes
3:16
Jammu Narwal blast: 2 blasts in Jammu within about 20 minutes
LG of Delhi does not want to reply to MLA says AAP MLA Atishi
2:11
LG of Delhi does not want to reply to MLA says AAP MLA Atishi

Trending Videos

Who is Egypt’s Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, India’s Republic Day Chief Guest?
9:58
Due to snowfall on mountains, temperature reached minus
3:14
Bageshwar Dham: Baba's divine court set up in Raipur, watch live investigation of Zee News
3:16
Jammu Narwal blast: 2 blasts in Jammu within about 20 minutes
2:11
LG of Delhi does not want to reply to MLA says AAP MLA Atishi
World videos,