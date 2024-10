videoDetails

Badhir News: Ruckus over Bus Marshal in Delhi

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 06, 2024, 04:54 PM IST

Badhir News: An interactive war has started between AAP and BJP over the reinstatement of bus marshals in Delhi. Saurabh Bhardwaj caught BJP leader lobbying for the reinstatement of marshals. On the other hand, Delhi BJP leaders have called this stunt of AAP leaders a political drama. BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said - there is a limit to drama.