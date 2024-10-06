videoDetails

Listen to the doctor how to take care of your heart?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 06, 2024, 05:38 PM IST

These days, cases of heart attack are increasing. No one can say when, where and whom the heart will betray. The latest case is from Delhi. 54-year-old FM stage artist Ram's character died suddenly. He had a heart attack during the performance. He was taken to the hospital. Sursura Shukla was playing the character of Lord Ram for the last 32 years. But he died of a sudden heart attack. How are we thinking about the last heart challenge. What to do. What not to do. Today we will discuss this with the doctors but first see this report.