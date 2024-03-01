trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2726525
Explosion at Bengaluru’s popular Rameshwaram Cafe

Sonam|Updated: Mar 01, 2024, 04:04 PM IST
Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe Blast: There has been an explosion in Rameshwaram Cafe located in Rajajinagar, Bengaluru. There is news of 5 people being injured in the blast. The reason why there was an explosion in Rameshwaram Cafe is not clear yet, Karnataka Police is present on the spot.

