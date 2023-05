videoDetails

Explosive batting of Virat Kohli in today's match!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 19, 2023, 12:18 AM IST

Today's match in IPL was played between SRH and RCB. Due to the explosive batting of Virat Kohli and Captain Faf, RCB won today. So at the same time fast bowler Mohammad Siraj has also bowled economically.