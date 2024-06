videoDetails

Extortion case filed against Purnia MP Pappu Yadav

| Updated: Jun 11, 2024, 08:12 AM IST

A case has been registered against Purnea MP Pappu Yadav. An FIR has been registered in the matter of demanding extortion. Accused of demanding extortion of 1 crore. Bihar Police has registered a case. Accused of threatening a furniture businessman. Pappu Yadav's close aide has been accused of demanding extortion.