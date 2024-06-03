Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2754383
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Extreme Heat takes lives of 99 people in Odisha

|Updated: Jun 03, 2024, 09:02 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
The havoc of heat is being seen in Odisha. In 72 hours, 99 people have died due to heat in Odisha. So far 144 people have died.

All Videos

Watch today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Play Icon05:44
Watch today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin when is Bhaum Pradosh Vrat?
Play Icon04:57
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin when is Bhaum Pradosh Vrat?
Case Registered For Dispute Arising Over Social Media Post in MP
Play Icon00:47
Case Registered For Dispute Arising Over Social Media Post in MP
Morning Top 100 News: Watch Top 100 News of Day
Play Icon07:22
Morning Top 100 News: Watch Top 100 News of Day
Russia's War and the Specter of Nuclear Conflict
Play Icon46:06
Russia's War and the Specter of Nuclear Conflict

Trending Videos

Watch today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
play icon5:44
Watch today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin when is Bhaum Pradosh Vrat?
play icon4:57
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin when is Bhaum Pradosh Vrat?
Case Registered For Dispute Arising Over Social Media Post in MP
play icon0:47
Case Registered For Dispute Arising Over Social Media Post in MP
Morning Top 100 News: Watch Top 100 News of Day
play icon7:22
Morning Top 100 News: Watch Top 100 News of Day
Russia's War and the Specter of Nuclear Conflict
play icon46:6
Russia's War and the Specter of Nuclear Conflict