Eyewitness Speak About The Horrifying Flash Floods In Himachal Pradesh

Updated: Jul 18, 2023, 09:35 PM IST
Heavy rains and flooding have hit several parts of Himachal Pradesh. Torrential rains wreaked havoc in Himachal Pradesh where several people died and around 70,000 have been evacuated. Listen to the story of Dr. Indu Oberoi who is still stranded in a remote village near Manali, Himachal Pradesh.
