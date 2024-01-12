trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2708964
Fake Medicine Sting Operation: Big impact of Zee News news, raid continues in Una, Himachal

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 12, 2024, 02:58 PM IST
Zee News team has exposed the dealer of fake medicines on secret camera. This sting operation was conducted between 23 to 25 December 2023 to expose the drug mafia. The sting operation of Zee News has been effective. The police team has reached Una for investigation. Raids are going on in Himachal Pradesh.

