False news about resignation is being spread, says Suresh Gopi

Sonam | Updated: Jun 10, 2024, 06:04 PM IST

Modi 3.0 Cabinet Update: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's new minister Union Minister Suresh Gopi himself told that wrong news of resignation is being spread. Suresh Gopi said committed to the development of Kerala. The swearing in of Modi Government 3.0 took place at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Narendra Modi took oath as Prime Minister for the third time. Along with him, 72 ministers also took oath