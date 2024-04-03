Advertisement
Family Confronts Man For Unnecessary Beating Of Stray Dogs, Video Goes Viral

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 03, 2024, 10:50 AM IST
In a viral video shared by @Gharkekalesh on Twitter, witness a heated confrontation as a man is confronted by a family for allegedly beating dogs unnecessarily. The disturbing incident has sparked anger and outrage online, underscoring the urgency of addressing animal cruelty. Watch to witness the intense exchange and the community's response to the distressing situation.

