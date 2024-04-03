Advertisement
Arvind Kejriwal Arrest: ‘Attempt to disintegrate AAP before polls,’ says Kejriwal’s lawyer

Sonam|Updated: Apr 03, 2024, 06:08 PM IST
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was arrested and sent to Tihar jail in the liquor policy scam case. The petition against Kejriwal's arrest is being heard in the Delhi High Court.

