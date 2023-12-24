trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2702359
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Famous Hospital in Lucknow sealed

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 24, 2023, 02:38 PM IST
Follow Us
The clampdown is being tightened on those close to Mukhtar Ansari in Uttar Pradesh. Lucknow Development Administration has sealed Fai Hospital. The patients admitted here are being taken out.

All Videos

Watch Zee News' Exclusive conversation with Defense Expert AK Siwach
Play Icon7:29
Watch Zee News' Exclusive conversation with Defense Expert AK Siwach
Watch LIVE report from mosque where terrorist attack took place
Play Icon4:40
Watch LIVE report from mosque where terrorist attack took place
Candlelight And Throngs Of Fans Fill F.C. Union's Soccer Stadium On Christmas Eve | Berlin
Play Icon1:45
Candlelight And Throngs Of Fans Fill F.C. Union's Soccer Stadium On Christmas Eve | Berlin
India records 322 new covid cases in last 24 hours
Play Icon9:25
India records 322 new covid cases in last 24 hours
Cold Wave grips Delhi-NCR
Play Icon4:10
Cold Wave grips Delhi-NCR

Trending Videos

Watch Zee News' Exclusive conversation with Defense Expert AK Siwach
play icon7:29
Watch Zee News' Exclusive conversation with Defense Expert AK Siwach
Watch LIVE report from mosque where terrorist attack took place
play icon4:40
Watch LIVE report from mosque where terrorist attack took place
Candlelight And Throngs Of Fans Fill F.C. Union's Soccer Stadium On Christmas Eve | Berlin
play icon1:45
Candlelight And Throngs Of Fans Fill F.C. Union's Soccer Stadium On Christmas Eve | Berlin
India records 322 new covid cases in last 24 hours
play icon9:25
India records 322 new covid cases in last 24 hours
Cold Wave grips Delhi-NCR
play icon4:10
Cold Wave grips Delhi-NCR
mukhtar ansari news,Mukhtar Ansari,mukhtar ansari latest news,mafia mukhtar ansari,mukhtar ansari jail,mukhtar ansari case,mukhtar ansari wife,mukhtar ansari son,gangster Mukhtar Ansari,mukhtar ansari cases,up police mukhtar ansari,mukhtar ansari news today,don mukhtar ansari,mukhtar ansari don,mukhtar ansari ka news,mukhtar ansari bahubali,bahubali mukhtar ansari,mukhtar ansari crime,mukhtar ansari ka kafila,Breaking News,