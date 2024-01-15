trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2709725
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Famous Poet Munawwar Rana, dies at 71 due to cardiac arrest

|Updated: Jan 15, 2024, 12:06 AM IST
Follow Us
Munawwar Rana Passed Away: Famous poet Munawwar Rana has passed away. It is being told that he was ill for several days. He was undergoing treatment at PGI, Lucknow. The news is coming that before this he had kidney and other heart problems. The news of his demise has been confirmed by his son. Munawwar was admitted to the ICU in PGI, Lucknow on January 9 after his health deteriorated. He was 71 years old.

All Videos

Baat Pate Ki: Akhilesh Yadav receives Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha invitation
Play Icon32:59
Baat Pate Ki: Akhilesh Yadav receives Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha invitation
'Aim to listen to your ‘Mann ki Baat..’, says Rahul Gandhi from Manipur
Play Icon7:28
'Aim to listen to your ‘Mann ki Baat..’, says Rahul Gandhi from Manipur
Deshhit: Spectacular Air Show at Mumbai's Marine Drive by Indian Air Force
Play Icon25:30
Deshhit: Spectacular Air Show at Mumbai's Marine Drive by Indian Air Force
'Never Thought I'd Quit Congress', says Milind Deora
Play Icon6:38
'Never Thought I'd Quit Congress', says Milind Deora
Taal Thok Ke: Trinamool won’t meet Congress panel for talks, setback for seat-sharing hopes in Bengal
Play Icon42:31
Taal Thok Ke: Trinamool won’t meet Congress panel for talks, setback for seat-sharing hopes in Bengal

Trending Videos

Baat Pate Ki: Akhilesh Yadav receives Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha invitation
play icon32:59
Baat Pate Ki: Akhilesh Yadav receives Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha invitation
'Aim to listen to your ‘Mann ki Baat..’, says Rahul Gandhi from Manipur
play icon7:28
'Aim to listen to your ‘Mann ki Baat..’, says Rahul Gandhi from Manipur
Deshhit: Spectacular Air Show at Mumbai's Marine Drive by Indian Air Force
play icon25:30
Deshhit: Spectacular Air Show at Mumbai's Marine Drive by Indian Air Force
'Never Thought I'd Quit Congress', says Milind Deora
play icon6:38
'Never Thought I'd Quit Congress', says Milind Deora
Taal Thok Ke: Trinamool won’t meet Congress panel for talks, setback for seat-sharing hopes in Bengal
play icon42:31
Taal Thok Ke: Trinamool won’t meet Congress panel for talks, setback for seat-sharing hopes in Bengal
Munawwar Rana,munawwar rana news,munawwar rana son,munawwar rana latest news,poet munawwar rana,munawwar rana shayari,munawwar rana son news,police at munawwar rana house,Munawar Rana,shayar munawwar rana,shayar Munawwar Rana passed away,munawwar rana passed away,munawwar rana death,munawwar rana death in lucknow,munawwar rana passed away last night,Breaking News,Zee News,Latest News,Famous Poet Munawwar Rana Passes Away,