Fans react as India beats England in World Cup Match 2023

|Updated: Oct 30, 2023, 11:10 AM IST
India Beat England 2023: Team India's victory march continues. After the Kiwis, it was the turn of the British, the Indian team defeated England tremendously in a low scoring match. Powerful batsmen like David Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root and Ben Stokes were dismissed in the first 10 overs. After the victory of Team India, there have been amazing reactions from the fans in Lucknow.
