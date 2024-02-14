trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2721138
Farmer Protest 2024 Update: Centre appeals for fresh round of talks

Feb 14, 2024
Farmer Protest 2024 Update: People of Delhi had to face a lot of problems on the first day of the farmers' movement. Due to heavy traffic jam, people commuting faced a lot of problems. This problem of the people continues even today, because the farmers are adamant on their decision to march to Delhi. On the first day of the movement, farmers from Punjab moved towards Delhi in hundreds of tractors, but they were stopped at the Punjab-Haryana border. Meanwhile, a big statement from the Agriculture Minister has come out.

