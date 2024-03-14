NewsVideos
Farmer Protest: 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' In Delhi's Ramlila Maidan For MSP Law And Other Demands

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 14, 2024, 10:20 AM IST
Watch: Farmers have assembled at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan for a 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' protest, advocating for the implementation of a Minimum Support Price (MSP) law and other demands. This gathering reflects their ongoing struggle for fair treatment and rights.

