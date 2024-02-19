trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2722707
Farmer Protest Update: 'Delhi chalo' march on hold after meeting with Centre

|Updated: Feb 19, 2024, 08:38 AM IST
Farmer Protest Update: After the meeting with farmers, Union minister Piyush Goyal addressed the media and said that they had a very positive and long discussion with representatives of farmers. Fourth round of talks between the government and the farmers' organization ended late in the night. And in this meeting the government has put a new proposal before the farmers. According to the new proposal, the government agreed to buy four crops at MSP.

