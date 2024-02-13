trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2720748
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Farmer Protest Update: Section 144 implement in Delhi, large gatherings banned

|Updated: Feb 13, 2024, 07:56 AM IST
Follow Us
Farmer Protest Update: Prohibitory orders under Section 144 have been enforced in the entire Delhi, banning large gatherings Farmer organizations have announced a march to Delhi on 13th February i.e. today. In such a situation, thousands of farmers have left for Delhi with tractors. To stop the farmers, many borders in Delhi have been converted into cantonments.

All Videos

Farmers Protest Update: Know Routes To Avoid In Delhi On Today
Play Icon01:27
Farmers Protest Update: Know Routes To Avoid In Delhi On Today
Pak Election 2024: Who will become new Prime Minister of Pakistan?
Play Icon26:40
Pak Election 2024: Who will become new Prime Minister of Pakistan?
Bihar Floor Test Update: Tejashwi Yadav slams Nitish Kumar
Play Icon33:46
Bihar Floor Test Update: Tejashwi Yadav slams Nitish Kumar
Bihar Floor Test Update: CM Nitish Kumar Proves Majority
Play Icon42:22
Bihar Floor Test Update: CM Nitish Kumar Proves Majority
DNA: Exclusive report from largest Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi
Play Icon08:32
DNA: Exclusive report from largest Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi

Trending Videos

Farmers Protest Update: Know Routes To Avoid In Delhi On Today
play icon1:27
Farmers Protest Update: Know Routes To Avoid In Delhi On Today
Pak Election 2024: Who will become new Prime Minister of Pakistan?
play icon26:40
Pak Election 2024: Who will become new Prime Minister of Pakistan?
Bihar Floor Test Update: Tejashwi Yadav slams Nitish Kumar
play icon33:46
Bihar Floor Test Update: Tejashwi Yadav slams Nitish Kumar
Bihar Floor Test Update: CM Nitish Kumar Proves Majority
play icon42:22
Bihar Floor Test Update: CM Nitish Kumar Proves Majority
DNA: Exclusive report from largest Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi
play icon8:32
DNA: Exclusive report from largest Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi